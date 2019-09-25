Marion police arrest man in ‘senseless, violent’ killing of 41-year-old

MARION (WCMH) — An acquaintance of a 41-year-old man found dead in his apartment in Marion on Monday has been charged with what police are calling a tragic and senseless “violent murder.”

Jeremy T. Clements was discovered by Marion police at 439 Smith St. Apt B1 after officers received a report of a deceased person at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

The responding officers quickly determined that the incident appeared to be a homicide and detectives initiated an investigation.

Benjamin B. Lopez, 30, of Marion, was arrested at 11:53 p.m. at 329 E. Fairground St. and taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center, police said.

Lopez has been charged with murder.

“This violent murder is tragic and senseless. The members of the Marion Police Department want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Clements. While this investigation is not yet complete, I am proud of the work of the officers, detectives and Marion County Dispatch have done so far,” said Marion Police Chief Bill Collins.