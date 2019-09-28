Marion orchard gearing up for apple picking season, Apple Fest

MARION (WCMH) — Lawrence Orchard has been here in Marion since the 1920s and right now they’re gearing up for a busy apple picking season and their biggest event of the year: Apple Fest.

George Lawrence, owner of Lawrence Orchards explained, “Think way back when Johnny Appleseed literally was in this area.”

And he was on to something, because despite the extremes in Ohio’s weather.

“This was by far the wettest spring that I have ever been through. But at this point, we look like we have an excellent crop of apples coming through and other than a few trees that are probably going to have some damage in the future years, it looks like we’ve made it through wonderfully. The apples are looking just fine this fall,” Lawrence said.

And it’s not just the rain that impacts the apples, it’s all of the weather extremes.

“Apples do well here. Everybody thinks about Washington State and they raise great apples out there. Here in Ohio, we have rich soils that provide excellent nutrients for the apples. We do have a variety of weather, and sometimes that can be really negative. But overall, that’s a very big positive for apples,” Lawrence said.

So, what’s the trick to picking the best apple?

George Lawrence demonstrated, “If it’s good and ripe, all you need to do is lift it and it will pop right off into your hands. And then, get it nice and wiped off and shiny (bites apple), mmmm. That’s ginger gold.”

“Lawrence Orchards is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the last weekend in September is their Apple Fest.

For more information on events, and other things happening at the orchard, visit their website.