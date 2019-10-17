Marion man sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempted sex trafficking of minors

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Marion man was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempting to sex traffic minors.

According to United States Attorney Benjamin Glassman, in December of 2018, Craig M. Schaber, 42, of Marion posted an online advertisement titled “sick and twisted” that stated he was looking for a female that was also “taboo” and willing to meet up.

Court documents show that an undercover task force officer responded to Schaber’s post and the two discussed Schaber’s sexual interests.

Schaber told the officer he likes young girls, from 7 to 15. The undercover officer said he had two daughters, ages 3 and 10.

Schaber offered to pay $200 to $300 for the opportunity to have sexual intercourse with the officer’s fictitious 10-year-old daughter. He told the officer he had previously had intercourse with a 9-year-old girl.

Schaber also inquired about sexual involvement with the officer’s fictitious 3-year-old daughter, according to documents.

On New Year’s Eve 2018, Schaber met with an undercover officer at a McDonald’s in Marion to discuss arrangements for sexual intercourse with the fictitious 10-year-old girl.

Schaber offered to buy the undercover officer a new cell phone in addition to cash payment for sexual access with the girl and said the undercover officer and both fictitious daughters could live with him.

He offered the rent-free living arrangement in addition to $200 every two weeks in exchange for sex with both girls “whenever he wanted it.”

Schaber was arrested in January 2019 and pleaded guilty in April 2019 to attempting to sex traffic minors.

Schaber was sentenced to 260 months in prison.