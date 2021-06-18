Marion man pleads guilty to six counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person

MARION, Ohio (WCMH)–Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan announced Friday that Maxwell Zayn-Tukker Schultz, 24, entered guilty pleas to six counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person.

“Schultz was downloading and sharing images and videos of child pornography involving children as young as approximately six-years-old. To call this case disgusting, would be an understatement,” Grogan said.

On April 9, 2021, the Marion Police Department executed a search warrant at Schultz’s home at 463 Uncapher Avenue in Marion. There, police found multiple electronic devices which Schultz used to download and share these images and videos.

Schultz, who will be sentenced in July, faces a maximum of 22 to 26 years in prison for his crimes.