Marion man killed in Union County motorcycle crash

UNION COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

According to the OSHP, at about 2:06 a.m. Sunday, troopers were called to Yoakum Road, east of State Route 31 in Union County on the report of a motorcycle crash.

Troopers say Drew Gannon, 40, of Marion was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, eastbound on Yoakum Road when he lost control of the bike, overturned and slid off the side of the roadway.

Gannon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash, but say Gannon was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is not considered a factor.