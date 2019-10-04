Marion man charged with aggravated murder

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marion man is facing aggravated murder and other charges stemming from a robbery where he allegedly bludgeoned the victim to death.

Benjamin Lopez, 30, of East Fairground Street, is accused of killing Jeremy Clements, 41, “in the course of committing a certain felony offense,” according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Raymond Grogan Jr.

“The 41-year-old victim was found bludgeoned and strangled in his Smith Street apartment on Sept. 24,” Grogan said.

According to Grogan, several items were taken from the victim’s apartment after the killing and found in an abandoned house nearby.

“Marion City Police investigated this case quickly and thoroughly,” Grogan said, adding Lopez was in custody less than three hours after Clements’ body was found.

Lopez is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, robbery, and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamines).

If convicted, Lopez faces life in prison.

Lopez remains in custody at the Multi County Corrections Center on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Marion County Common Pleas Court.