MARION, OH (WCMH) — A Marion man was arrested and charged with his fifth OVI offense, last month.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on December 29, 2019, Dan K. Lust was stopped for marked lanes violation on Church Street in the city of Marion.

Troopers say they observed signs of impairment and arrested Lust for operating a vehicle under the influence.

Lust was arraigned December 30 and entered a not-guilty plea.