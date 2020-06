Marion, Ohio (WCMH) – A Marion house was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Marion Fire Department says they responded to a heavy structure fire near the 1000 block of Toulon Avenue at 4:09 p.m.

According to firefighters the fire started in the attic space, and the part of the house attached to the garage partially collapsed.

Marion Fire says several pets were rescued from the fire, and no firefighters were harmed during the rescue.

The contents within the house were totally lost.