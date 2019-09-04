Marion Franklin student accused of bringing gun to school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Marion Franklin student was arrested Wednesday after police say he brought a handgun and ammunition to school.

According to Columbus police, a Marion Franklin Safety and Security officer was alerted to someone smoking marijuana in a school bathroom. The student, 18-year-old Waki Malik Bryant, was stopped outside the bathroom.

A backpack carried by Bryant was searched by the security officer, who reported finding a black waist pack inside containing a Hi-Point handgun, a loaded magazine, marijuana and a digital scale.

Police were called and Bryant was arrested. He is charged with carrying a concealed handgun.

The school district sent the following message to parents:

Greetings Marion-Franklin Family,