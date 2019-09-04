Marion Franklin student accused of bringing gun to school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Marion Franklin student was arrested Wednesday after police say he brought a handgun and ammunition to school.
According to Columbus police, a Marion Franklin Safety and Security officer was alerted to someone smoking marijuana in a school bathroom. The student, 18-year-old Waki Malik Bryant, was stopped outside the bathroom.
A backpack carried by Bryant was searched by the security officer, who reported finding a black waist pack inside containing a Hi-Point handgun, a loaded magazine, marijuana and a digital scale.
Police were called and Bryant was arrested. He is charged with carrying a concealed handgun.
The school district sent the following message to parents:
Greetings Marion-Franklin Family,
Through proactive security measures by the staff of Marion-Franklin High School, a weapon was confiscated today. The situation was quickly addressed and the student was removed from the building by the police. There was no threat nor disruption to learning. Thank you for your continuous support. As always, a safe and secure learning environment is our highest priority. Have a good evening.