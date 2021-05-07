Marion County’s prom season prompts extra traffic patrols

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion County roads will be patrolled by extra traffic details during high school prom season in a bid to keep motorists safe.

Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles made the announcement Friday.

The extra enforcement is part of the county’s Zero Tolerance Policy on speeding, drunk driving, and seatbelt violations, according to the sheriff.

In a release, Sheriff Bayles said deputies will maintain the extra patrols through May 21 to ensure a safe prom season for all motorists.

The patrols were made possible through a grand from the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Governor’s Highway Safety Office.