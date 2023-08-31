COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested two days after a woman was found dead early Monday morning in Marion County.

According to a news release by the Marion Police Department, a 34-year-old woman was found lying in an alley between Oak Street and Prospect Street in the northern part of Marion. Officers pronounced the woman dead at the scene at 1:54 a.m. Monday morning.

On Wednesday, an investigation led authorities to arrest 29-year-old Johnathen Frazee, of Marion. Frazee was taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Police said additional charges could be filed through the criminal justice system as the investigation continues. The name of the victim was not released per the request of the family.