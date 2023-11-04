A previous report can be seen in the player above.

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the identities of the two people who were killed Tuesday in a Marion County plane crash.

OSHP said Saturday morning that 71-year-old Hal Durbin from Findlay and 70-year-old William David from Bowling Green were the two occupants in the plane that crashed in Pleasant Township. The investigation remains ongoing.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers responded to a call of a crash Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in a bean field nine miles southwest of the Marion Municipal Airport. Authorities pronounced Durbin and David dead at the scene. OSHP said it was first alerted of the crash by people who live nearby.

The highway patrol said the single-engine Piper Cherokee Six plane sustained major damage. OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Coroner’s Office, Pleasant Township Fire Department, Battle Run Fire District, Fort Morrow Fire District, 1st Consolidated Fire District, and the FAA.