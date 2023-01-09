MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion.

A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling east on SR 309 near the intersection of Marion Williamsport Road when it was hit by a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck traveling north on Marion Williamsport Road, according to OSHP.

Police said the truck failed to yield at the intersection, hitting the right side of the Durango, and continued driving off the road, hitting two signs and an AEP utility pole. The Durango was pushed off the road and into a ditch, police said.

Thomas D. McClaren, 85, of Kenton, was the front passenger in the Durango, and Nancy L. McClaren, 84, also of Kenton, was riding in the passenger side back seat. Both were taken to Marion General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the Durango, a 60-year-old Rushylvania, Ohio, woman, and the driver of the semi-truck, a 55-year-old Saint Cloud, Florida, man, were taken to Marion General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Marion City Fire Department, Marion Township Fire Department, AEP, the Marion County Coroner’s Office, Ed’s 24-Hour Services, and Buckeye Collision and Towing.