MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two toddlers are dead, and three others injured after a one-car crash in Marion Monday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman and her four children were involved in a one-car crash when the 2009 Honda Odyssey the mother was driving vaulted off an embankment and into a pond at the intersection of Whetstone River Road and Roberts Road, in Claridon Township.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Monday the OSHP said the woman drove through the Roberts Road intersection without stopping. The car careened off the left side of the road, hit a small tree, went airborne off of an embankment and landed on a bank of small pond. The car then rolled into the pond, where water soon filled up in the vehicle.

Police, firefighters, and witnesses assisted in removing all five occupants and immediately began treating the victims. They were taken to Marion General Hospital, where a two-year old was pronounced dead and two other children, ages nine and seven, along with the mother, 30, are in critical condition. A four-year-old child was pronounced dead at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

All victims were wearing their seatbelts and two were in booster seats, according to the OSHP.