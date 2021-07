MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a three-year old boy has died after being found in a creek.

They got the call around 5:24 p.m. Friday that a family member had found the child in the water.

First responders rushed the child to Marion General Hospital; he was then flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The boy died at 3:44 Saturday morning, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.