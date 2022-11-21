CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m.

A River Valley 2007 International school bus, driven by a 66-year-old Waldo, Ohio, woman, was traveling east on SR-95. A 2002 Accura TL, driven by a 33-year-old Caledonia, Ohio, woman, was also on SR-95 eastbound turning into a private drive. OSHP said that is when the bus rear-ended the Accura.

The driver of the Accura and a child in the vehicle, as well as one child on the bus, were taken to Marion General Hospital for treatment.

Police said there were 16 students on the bus at the time of the crash.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Marion Township Fire and EMS, First Consolidated ambulance service, and B&B Towing.