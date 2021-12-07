MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion County sheriff Matt Bayles announced that a male teenager was arrested Tuesday morning in a case involving threats of violence at Ridgedale High School.

The sheriff’s office said they received a report around 9:00 p.m. Monday evening that a student posted threats on the social media app Snapchat. The student’s post consisted of the comment “I’m shooting up Ridgedale Thursday.”, according to the Marion County sheriff’s office.

Deputies then spoke with numerous witnesses and obtained copies of the Snapchat post. The sheriff’s office said they identified a 16-year old male as the suspect and arrested him on charges of inducing panic, a second degree felony.

The suspect was transported to the Marion County Juvenile Resource Center where he was held pending a detention hearing. The sheriff’s office said they conducted a search of the suspect’s residence and found no weapons.