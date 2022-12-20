LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers.

The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the 200 block of North Swain Avenue in La Rue, the suspect ran from the home towards nearby railroad tracks.

As the suspect was moving toward the tracks, he began yelling at the officers. The officers noticed he was armed with at least three semiautomatic handguns, and tried to talk him into dropping the weapons, according to MPD. The officers then deployed a K-9 to chase down the suspect, who then opened fire at the dog and the officers. Police returned fire and shot the suspect.

Officers attempted to give first aid at the scene, but the suspect later died at an area hospital. MPD said the Special Response Team members involved were wearing body cameras, and the footage of the incident is being passed to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office reported no officers, including the K-9, were injured during the incident.