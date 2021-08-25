Suspect facing multiple charges in Marion after firing at law enforcement

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he fired at officers while they were attempting to arrest him.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, early Wednesday morning, a female approached a deputy in the 2200 block of Richland Road and stated her boyfriend had held her at gunpoint while she drove him around and he broke into vehicles in the area.

She told the deputy her boyfriend had refused to allow her to go home, and had stolen her vehicle before she dropped him off at a residence in the 2700 block of Marion-Cardington Road East.

Deputies later located the suspect, who ran into a corn field when he was confronted.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office then summoned more law enforcement to the area to assist.

Deputies say as an officer with the Marion Police Department was coming to assist, the suspect fired several shots in the direction of the units, and a few rounds could be heard hitting nearby trees and a residence.

A perimeter was established in the area, with law enforcement officers taking cover.

Later, another shot was heard and the suspect, identified as William Daniels, 19, was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to deputies.

Daniels was taken into custody and transferred to an area hospital.

Deputies say no law enforcement officers fired their weapons, and two stolen vehicles, two stolen guns, and several items of person property were recovered during the investigation.

Daniels is facing several charges including felonious assault on a peace officer, aggravated burglary, grand theft auto, theft of a firearm, kidnapping, discharging a firearm at a habitation and weapons under disability.