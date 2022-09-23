MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service, in cooperation with the Marion Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Marquis Adams in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old victim on Aug. 20.

Marion Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Adams St., where they discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at Marion General Hospital.

Adams, 6’3” and 175 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to a Marion PD social media post. Anyone with information related to the investigation can call the Dispatch Center at 740-387-2525 and tips can be forwarded anonymously to 740-375-8477.