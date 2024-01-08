MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s office has released the identity of the woman whose remains were found in a ditch last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Ohio Bureau of Investigation identified the woman as Darcy Hooper, 40, of South Fulton, Tennessee.

Hooper’s remains were found at approximately 4:30 p.m. partially submerged in a drainage ditch in the 3000 block of Harding Highway East in Marion County.

The Lucas County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Hooper. The sheriff’s office did not say when that autopsy will be completed.

The investigation into Hooper’s death is ongoing.