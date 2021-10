MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being struck by an SUV early Saturday morning outside of Caledonia, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP says it happened at 2:55 a.m. on SR 746 near Mile Post 9.

Troopers say the 37-year-old man was struck in the roadway as the driver of a 2010 Ford Explorer headed southbound on SR 746. The driver was not injured; the pedestrian was taken to Marion General Hospital by EMS.

OSP continues to investigate the crash.