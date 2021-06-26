Passenger dies in crash with semi-truck in Marion

Marion County

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was the front passenger in a Ford Explorer was killed Friday evening in Marin, after the car she was riding in struck a semi-truck.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol got the call around 6:38 p.m. Friday.

They say Ma Luisa Morales, 44, of Upper Sandusky, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner.

OSP says the Explorer, driven by 41-year old Albino Morales of Upper Sandusky, was heading eastbound on State Route 309 when the semi failed to yield for a stop sign.

The Explorer struck the semi and both vehicles came to rest on Marion-Williamsport Road, north of State Route 309.

Troopers say the truck driver, 30-year old Lesmy Olizia of Orlando, Florida, was not injured in the crash, while Mr. Morales sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

