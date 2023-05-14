MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in Marion County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a man was driving a Subaru west on State Route 95 just before 8 p.m. in Montgomery Township. Witnesses told the OSHP that a black BMW sport utility vehicle was overtaking the Subaru as a vehicle going east approached.

The BMW supposedly swerved into the lane where the Subaru was and caused the Subaru to go off the right side of the road. The Subaru hit a driveway embankment, house, parked vehicle, and tree with the impact causing the car to overturn and the driver to be ejected.

The man driving the Subaru was flown to Grant Medical Center for treatment and is described as having serious injuries. The BMW did not remain at the scene after the crash, per the OSHP. A preliminary investigation says the BMW and Subaru made contact and that the BMW could have damage on its right side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 740-383-2181.