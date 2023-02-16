MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Four people were injured, and another person was killed in a three-car crash Wednesday evening in Marion Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Likens Road (County Road 167 and the intersection of Pole Lane Road (County Road 174), just northeast of Marion. There, the driver of a 2016 Nissan Altima failed to stop at the intersection, struck a 2012 Honda Civic, which was forced off of the road into a field. The Nissan then spun across the centerline of the road and hit a GMC Yukon.

Ruth Salceda, 79 of Caledonia, was a passenger in the Nissan and taken to Marion General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan sustained possible injuries while another passenger suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda suffered serious injuries and was flown to Grant Medical Center. The driver of the GMC escaped with only minor injuries.

The crash remained under investigation as of 12 a.m. Thursday morning.