MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion police officers who shot and killed a 38-year-old suspected drug dealer in a shootout last year will not face criminal charges.

Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot and killed at about 5 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2022, after police said he fired at officers and a police dog. Law enforcement was there to serve a felony search warrant, according to Raymond Grogan, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney. A Marion County grand jury has cleared the officers’ actions and decided not to bring any criminal charges.

“While I didn’t have any reason to believe the officers and deputies acted improperly, I wanted the citizens on the grand jury to review the facts,” Grogan said in a release. “They did so and they decided that no charges should be brought. The matter is now closed.”

Sheriff deputies and Marion police officers had been serving a search warrant when Hellinger attempted to flee the scene toward nearby railroad tracks, authorities said. As he was running, officers noticed he was armed with at least three semiautomatic handguns and deployed the K-9 officer.

Hellinger then began shooting at officers and the officers returned fire, striking him. Authorities attempted to give first aid at the scene, but he later died at an area hospital. None of the officers, including the K-9, were injured.

Grogan, Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald and Sheriff Matt Bayles requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to review the entire matter. Grogan said he reviewed the BCI report and considered all its findings.