New mural honors Marion County soldiers who served in Korean War

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The names of 11 Marion soldiers killed in action while serving in the Korean War have been forever memorialized within their city.

Inside the Marion County Building, a massive mural was painted in honor of all who served during the Korean War.

“Roughly, about nine months here, but probably about approximately ten months total of doing research and gathering information to make this what it is today,” said William Obenour, a local artist from Marion.

Nearly a year ago, Obenour was commissioned to paint this mural, and on Wednesday, it was finally unveiled.

The artwork depicts several local Korean War veterans like George Kasotis, who grew up in the city of Marion before he was drafted in the fall of 1952.

“Nineteen going on 20, and now I’m going to be 89,” Kasotis said.

Kasotis served for nearly two years before being wounded and returning home and said he’s grateful to be here today, calling the moment bittersweet.

“It’s just unbelievable that we’re having this nice affair here in Marion, Ohio,” he said. “It’s just unbelievable.”

Other Korean War veterans like John Coats, who helped to organize the event, hopes it inspires everyone to remember those who served.

“If you read the sign up there, it says, ‘For those that served, and all of those that are still serving,’ so it recognizes all of the soldiers that have served over there, anytime since, during and after the war,” he said.