MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man driving a motorcycle died Tuesday evening after hitting a deer on a Marion County roadway.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Gerald Lyman was driving his Harley Davidson FLHX on Prospect Upper Sandusky Road at 9:20 p.m. when a deer ran onto the road. Lyman hit the deer and was ejected from his motorcycle after it overturned from the impact.

Medics arrived and took Lyman to Marion General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to the OSHP, he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation of the crash.