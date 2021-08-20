Marion sheriff gets grant, purges drugs, weapons and cash in 16 hours

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion County Sheriff went to work purging drugs and weapons over 16 hours after receiving a grant stop drugged driving.

The grant for enforcement of drugged driving laws gave the sheriff additional resources to make several traffic stops and execute two search warrants, assisted by MARMET.

In all the sheriff took off the street: 68.8 grams of heroin-fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine, 6.8 grams of cocaine, 45.5 grams of methamphetamine, 3,298.7 grams of marijuana, 17 Tramadol, 25 Xanax, and 18 unknown pills.

The department also brought in 15 firearms and $737 in cash while making eight arrests.

“I am pleased with the outcome of these seizures and my message continues, drugs will not be tolerated in Marion County,” said Sheriff Matt Bayles who worked alongside his deputies. “I believe that lives were saved, not only by the drugs taken off the streets, but also by the guns seized from persons who illegally possessed them.”

The MARMET Drug Task Force is comprised of the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department.