Marion sheriff gets grant, purges drugs, weapons and cash in 16 hours

Marion County
Posted: / Updated:

Weapons captured by Marion County Sheriff’s Department in a 16-hour anti-drugs effort.

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion County Sheriff went to work purging drugs and weapons over 16 hours after receiving a grant stop drugged driving.

The grant for enforcement of drugged driving laws gave the sheriff additional resources to make several traffic stops and execute two search warrants, assisted by MARMET.

In all the sheriff took off the street: 68.8 grams of heroin-fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine, 6.8 grams of cocaine, 45.5 grams of methamphetamine, 3,298.7 grams of marijuana, 17 Tramadol, 25 Xanax, and 18 unknown pills.

The department also brought in 15 firearms and $737 in cash while making eight arrests.

“I am pleased with the outcome of these seizures and my message continues, drugs will not be tolerated in Marion County,” said Sheriff Matt Bayles who worked alongside his deputies. “I believe that lives were saved, not only by the drugs taken off the streets, but also by the guns seized from persons who illegally possessed them.”

The MARMET Drug Task Force is comprised of the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department. 

Drugs, weapons and cash seized by the Marion County Sheriff.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Prosecuting an epidemic, a judgment for recovery in Hilliard Court

Football Friday Nite: COVID-19 safety tips from CPH Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts

Overnight shooting sends three people to the hospital

Honor Flight returns to the skies

Delta variant infections

Third vaccine dose being offered

More Local News