Marion County deputies and officers seized over 500 grams of drugs, 180 pills and five guns in a drug bust on May 4, 2023 (Courtesy/MARMET)

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – A Marion man was arrested on drug and weapons charges Thursday after a search warrant uncovered large amounts of narcotics and firearms.

According to the Marion Metro Drug Enforcement Unit, Ryan Johnson, 37, of Marion, was arrested at his home on the 200 block of Bellevue Avenue in Marion. Marion County deputies, police officers and detectives from the MARMET Drug Task Force served a search warrant at the home and said they found the following suspected items:

392 grams of marijuana

92.7 grams of methamphetamine

16.5 grams of cocaine

5.9 grams of crack cocaine

116 Xanax pills

62 Suboxone pills

Investigators said they also found five firearms – an HNR .22, Lorcin .22, Diamond Back .380, Lorcin 25, Bersa .380 and a revolver – as well as drug paraphernalia during the search. The paraphernalia included a scale and a blender with white powder residue in it, several small baggies and a piece of foil with suspected L.S.D. in it. A Marion County Municipal Court affidavit documented 16 dosages of L.S.D. at the residence.

Johnson, who is facing eight drug charges and a weapons under disability charge, will have a preliminary hearing on May 12, though it is not his first run-in with the law.

Ryan Johnson (Courtesy/Marion, Ohio Police Department)

Johnson has faced criminal charges as far back as 2010, including two drug charges. In 2010 Johnson paid a fine for drug abuse and received a one-year probation sentence for possession of drugs in 2012.

He also pleaded no contest and received two years of probation for assault in 2010, was issued a fine for disorderly conduct in 2011 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was suspended, and two more years of probation for obstructing in 2018.