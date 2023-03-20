MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 49-year-old man in Marion County was taken into custody last week and faces rape charges involving children.

According to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Michael Stith, from Prospect, was indicted in Marion County Common Pleas Court on multiple rape charges involving children after being taken into custody last week.

Court records indicate the dates of offenses span decades, with three counts related to alleged sexual conduct with a minor between 1986-1987, two counts between 2011-2013, and two more charges where the date of offense is listed as between July and September 2022.

Stith faces charges for seven counts of rape involving victim(s) younger than 13. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate as Stith also has connections to Crawford County.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-382-8244 or the Ohio BCI at 1-855-224-6446.