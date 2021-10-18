MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A homicide victim in Marion County has been identified 32 years later.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a male victim was found in the Flat Run Creek area in July of 1989. Deputies were unable to immediately identify the man, and the case went cold for 32 years.

However, after contacting the DNA Doe Project, and through efforts by the FBI and the Ohio BCI, deputies have now identified the victim as John Kraicinsky.

Kraicinsky was never reported missing because his family believed he had just moved away to start another life.

No suspect information or cause of death was released

Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles will be discussing the case more during a news conference, Tuesday.