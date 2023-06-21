MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A husband and wife in Marion County have been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred more than one month ago.

On May 13 just before 8 p.m. in Montgomery Township, a man was driving a Subaru west on State Route 95, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the OSHP that a black BMW was overtaking the Subaru as another vehicle going east approached.

The BMW supposedly swerved into the lane where the Subaru was and caused the Subaru to go off the right side of the road. The Subaru hit a driveway embankment, house, parked vehicle, and tree with the impact causing the car to overturn and the driver to be ejected. The BMW did not remain at the scene after the crash, per the OSHP.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Johnny Arthur II, was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with serious injuries and was pronounced dead six days later on May 19.

On Tuesday, troopers from the Bucyrus District Office of Investigative Services executed a search warrant in LaRue and found the BMW that was involved in the crash. The driver during the crash, 43-year-old Evan Trigg, was arrested by troopers. His wife, 36-year-old Carrie Jervis, turned herself in to the OSHP.

Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Highway Patrol

Both have been charged with tampering with evidence and could face additional charges. They are being held in the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion.