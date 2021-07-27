VIDEO: Man who broadcast pursuit by police on Facebook sentenced to prison

Jeffrey Purvis

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who broadcast his pursuit by police on Facebook Live has pleaded guilty and will spend 18 months in prison.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Jeffrey Purvis pled guilty last week to failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer for a pursuit that took place on July 14.

Purvis’ video can be seen below. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Video contains adult language.

During the pursuit, Purvis was live on Facebook while leading Upper Sandusky Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol officers on U.S. 23 through Wyandot and Marion counties, exceeding 100 miles per hour through a construction zone.

Jeffrey Purvis

Purvis’ car eventually came to a stop on the on-ramp at US 23 and State Route 309 when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then caught fire and Purvis was taken into custody just minutes after that, according to the Marion County Prosecutors Office.

According to the prosecutors’ office, Purvis admitted to smoking methamphetamine and marijuana before the chase and officers found suspected methamphetamines in the car.

“Purvis’s actions on July 14 put many innocent drivers and law enforcement personnel in harms’ way,” Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan said. “His brazen attempt to make light of his actions by broadcasting them on social media is absolutely ridiculous. He could have killed somebody. Thankfully, law enforcement officers kept following him and eventually he was stopped.”

