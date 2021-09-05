Man found fatally injured on train tracks in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead on train tracks at Oak and Huber streets in Marion on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the call around 9:42 a.m. and found the body of 71-year old John W. McQueen of Marion.

Police believe McQueen had crawled through the train cars around 8:15 Saturday night when the train began to move, fatally injuring him.

“We would like to take this opportunity to warn others that climbing over or around the cars on a stopped train is extremely dangerous,” Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said in a statement. “We understand that a stopped train can cause an inconvenience, but the time saved is not worth the risk of crossing through or under a stopped train.”

Police continue to investigate.

