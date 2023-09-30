MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A Mansfield, Ohio, man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving crashed in Marion County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jason A. Baker, 48, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado east on State Route 309 at approximately 3:18 p.m.

The truck crossed the center line and drove off the road, hitting a driveway embankment and guardrail fence, police said. The truck continued traveling and hit a creek embankment, rolled over onto its roof, and hit a bridge abutment before coming to a stop.

Baker was taken to Marion General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Baker was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, First Consolidated Fire and EMS, Fort Morrow Fire and EMS, Pleasant Township Fire and EMS, and Marion Township Fire and EMS.