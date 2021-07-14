Man dies after car crashes into lawn tractor in Marion County

TULLY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCHM) — A man is dead after a crash involving a car and a lawn tractor in Tully Township, Marion County, Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marion Post, the crash happened at approximately 2:09 p.m. on Marseilles-Galion Road.

A 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by David Burns, 72, of Marion, was traveling west on Marseilles-Galion Road when a John Deere lawn tractor, driven by Jerry Baldinger, 61, of Caledonia, entered the roadway, OSHP said. The car struck the tractor, causing both vehicles to catch on fire.

Baldinger was taken to Marion General Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Burns was taken to Marion General Hospital with minor injuries.

Assisting OSHP at the scene were Marion County Sheriff’s Office, First Consolidated Fire and EMS, and Marion Township EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

