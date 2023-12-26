MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 40-year-old man is dead after a car crash on Christmas evening in Marion County where his vehicle hit a road sign and tree.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Connor Martin was driving a Lexus south on State Route 423 just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The car went off the left side of the road and struck a road sign, ditch, and tree before overturning.

Martin was ejected from the Lexus and he was pronounced dead at the scene, per the OSHP. Authorities said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.