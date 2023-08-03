MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Evan Trigg, 43 is facing a second felony charge for his alleged involvement in a crash that killed 32-year-old Johnny Arthur II on May 13 this year.

Trigg and his wife Carrie Jervis were both charged with felony concealing or tampering with evidence in the month following the traffic death.

A grand jury handed down the second indictment for Trigg Wednesday in Marion County.

“I’m upset that there aren’t more charges. It probably doesn’t matter what the charges were. It probably wouldn’t have felt like enough,” said Brandianne Arthur, who lost her husband in the crash.

Officially, Trigg is charged with a third-degree felony for tampering or concealing evidence and a third-degree felony for aggravated vehicular homicide. The charges stem from a crash along State Route 95 between Marion and LaRue, where Johnny Arthur lived with his wife Brandianne.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but according to court documents, witnesses told investigators a man in a black BMW SUV forced Arthur off the road. Arthur was driving a small Subaru sedan when he went off the road, hit an embankment, then a house, and flipped over.

Ohio State Highway Patrol released photos in the weeks after the crash in an effort to identify the man behind the wheel of the BMW. Arthur’s wife also offered a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

More than a month after the crash, police were able to locate the BMW hidden inside a garage at the home of Evan Trigg in LaRue, Ohio. According to court documents, Trigg told witnesses he “really messed up” in the days following the crash.

In surveillance footage police used to search for the vehicle, the man in the BMW can be seen with a beard. Investigators said Trigg then shaved his beard in an effort to conceal his identity.

“He just took him away like it didn’t matter, and he just drove off and acted like nothing happened,” said Brandianne Arthur.

Trigg is due in court Monday.