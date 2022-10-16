PROSPECT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a crash Saturday night in the village of Prospect in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers went to the 200 block of South Main Street after hearing an all terrain vehicle crashed a little before 9:30 p.m. At the scene, authorities found William Simmers, 48, dead at the scene.

OSHP states the initial investigation shows that Simmers was driving an ATV north on S. Main St. before going off the road and crashing into a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.