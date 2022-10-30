MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a car crash Saturday evening in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP states that Ryan Cox, 36, was driving his Honda just before 9 p.m. on County Road 174. While driving north, patrol says he failed to stop at the intersection of 174 and County Road 26, hitting an irrigation ditch and overturning as a result.

Cox was pronounced dead at the scene with investigators stating he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. OSHP troopers located a dog in the car that sustained minor injuries.

No further information is known as the investigation continues.