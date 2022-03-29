COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeals of a former Marion County judge and his wife of a conviction tied to fleeing the scene of a drunk driving accident in 2020, meaning both will have to serve their sentences in prison.

The Ohio Supreme Court issued its ruling Tuesday, meaning former judge Jason D. Warner and his wife Julie will have to serve the next two years in prison.

The June 2020 crash severely injured a 19-year-old man.

Jason Warner was found guilty in March 2021 of complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, a felony of the fourth degree, and complicity to tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Julia Warner was also convicted in March 2021. The driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash, she was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor negligent assault, complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, and complicity to tampering with evidence.

Court documents state Julia was driving after both had had drinks during a party.

The couple was scheduled to report to prison in November of 2021, but were granted a stay in their sentencing by the Ohio Supreme Court after the third district court of appeals denied their appeal.

As a convicted felon, Jason Warner will no longer be eligible to serve as a judge, according to Ohio Revised Code.