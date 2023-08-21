MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – A five-year-old child involved in an ATV crash died from their injuries Sunday evening in Marion County.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in the 8600 block of Larue-Green Camp Road in Bowling Green Township, west of Marion. There a five-year-old boy had been involved in an apparent ATV crash.

The boy was unresponsive, not breathing and CPR was being administered. The victim was taken to Marion General Hospital by Scioto Valley Fire/EMS, but he was pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m.

Authorities continue to investigate, though do not have any additional information as of Monday morning.