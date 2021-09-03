Failed pipe bomb found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating after an unexploded pipe bomb was found in a cornfield in Marion County.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8 p.m., Thursday, deputies were called to a cornfield in the 2400 block of Hillman Ford Road after a suspected pipe bomb was found about 50 yards west of the roadway.

The Columbus Division of Fire Bomb Squad was called to assist and after the device was x-rayed, it was made safe and collected by bomb technicians.

Deputies say the device was inspected and it was determined to be a crude pipe bomb, and evidence suggests someone had attempted but failed to detonate it.

Investigators are currently attempting to determine when the device was placed in the cornfield, but according to deputies, there is no reason to believe the bomb was intended for any particular person or target.

Deputies continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 740-382-8244 ext. 5114.