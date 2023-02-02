MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s official weather forecasting groundhog, Buckeye Chuck, did not leave his borrow this Groundhog Day in Marion.

(NBC4/Jonathan Edwards)

Organizers at AM-1490 WMRN Radio opted for a stuffed groundhog after Chuck would not come out, and said he saw his shadow at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday. The prediction matches Punxsutawney Phil in Philadelphia who also saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter.

Since 1979, Buckeye Chuck has been Ohio’s official groundhog and part of an annual celebration at WMRN. Chuck is 80% accurate in correctly predicting the second half of weather in the Buckeye State, while Phil is 40% accurate.

The station did not confirm whether using a stuffed groundhog was in response to recent backlash from PETA, who claim using a live groundhog is unethical. PETA has rented the billboard below across the street from the radio station.

(NBC4/Jonathan Edwards)

Thursday’s prediction marks 46 days until Spring on March 20. Watch this morning’s ceremony on Facebook here.