MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio.

The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and run a late-night drive-through until 4 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to continue to grow the Del Taco footprint in the Columbus metro area,” said Kayla Hutton, Operating Partner for the local Ohio franchisee. “The community really appreciates our dedication to serving high-quality food with a focus on value, and we look forward to being able to serve even more of the local community at the new Marion location.”

Founded in 1964, Del Taco operates nearly 600 restaurants across 15 states. Menu items include burritos, tacos, burgers and crinkle-cut fries. For a limited time, guests can also order Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos and Burritos, the new Buttery Garlic Parmesan Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco and Stuffed Quesadilla Taco.

View Del Taco’s full menu here.