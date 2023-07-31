MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities uncovered cocaine, ecstasy and a stolen gun inside an Ohio home last week after arresting a 36-year-old Marion man charged with felonious assault.

Cherell McDuffie, 36, was arrested in connection to a search warrant on Friday that uncovered about 141 grams of cocaine, 263 ecstasy pills, 47 Oxycodone pills, a stolen gun and $3,000 in cash from a home in the 200 block of South High Street, according to the Marion Metro Drug Enforcement Unit.

(Courtesy Photo/Marion City Police)

McDuffie was arrested on an unrelated warrant for felonious assault, trafficking in drugs and weapons under disability charges. Matt Bayles, Marion County Sheriff, said McDuffie’s arrest is among more than 30 accused of drug trafficking taken into custody in Marion.

Authorities are asking those in Marion County to report information to 740-375-8477 or online here. Tips can be anonymous.