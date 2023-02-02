MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus.

Benjamin Dunham. (Courtesy Photo/Multi County Correctional Center)

Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion Police Department. Dunham is charged with voyeurism and interception of a wire or oral communication.

Police said the cameras had only been in place for a brief time before they were discovered. Only three victims appear to have been captured on the cameras.

Officers advised that hidden cameras often are disguised to look like household items, and include a light that is out of place. Marion police also said cameras have a small amount of reflective glass from the lens that may be observable.