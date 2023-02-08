MARION, OHIO (WCMH) – A man is dead after a head-on collision on Marion-Cardington Road East in Pleasant Township and alcohol is suspected to be a factor, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The OHSP is investigating a crash in Marion County involving a 2007 Dodge Dakota, which was heading west on Marion-Cardington Road, near State Route 423. The Dodge drove left of the centerline into the eastbound lane, where it struck a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. The Cruze careened off of the south side of the road and hit an embankment.

Pronounced dead at the scene was 30-year-old Tyler Johnson of Marion. OSHP said Johnson was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Dodge drove off the north side of the road and overturned injuring the driver and a juvenile girl. The driver was taken to Marion General Hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to Grant Medical Center. The juvenile passenger was also taken to Marion General before being taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. She escaped with only minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and the OHSP said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.