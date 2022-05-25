MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Marion County that left a man dead.

At about 1:28 p.m., Tuesday, James Howell, 80, was driving a 1986 Chevrolet El Camino westbound on County Road 108 when the vehicle traveled off the southside of the roadway and struck a tree.

Howell was taken to an area hospital, then by helicopter to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Troopers continue to investigate but say Howell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.